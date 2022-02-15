Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 7,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,504. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

