Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $119.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.74 million. BlackLine posted sales of $98.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

