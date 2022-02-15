Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Hecla Mining also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE HL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.