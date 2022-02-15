Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.26. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.