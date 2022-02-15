Analysts Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 273,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

