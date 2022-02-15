Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toast.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

TOST traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,787. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

