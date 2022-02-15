Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of AMSF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.