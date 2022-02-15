Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $6,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

