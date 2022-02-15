Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Clean Harbors also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. 5,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,904. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.66.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.