Analysts Expect Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embark Technology.

EMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EMBK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 433,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,029. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

