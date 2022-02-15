Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 530,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.78.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

