Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.55. 2,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $159.85 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

