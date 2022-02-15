Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

