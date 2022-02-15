Analysts Offer Predictions for SPS Commerce, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPS Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

