Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of ZION opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

