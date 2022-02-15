Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $84.71

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $34.33 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

