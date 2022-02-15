Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $140.60

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.77. 68,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,331. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

