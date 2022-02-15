Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $15.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 532.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

