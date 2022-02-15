Analysts Set Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

