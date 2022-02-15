Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT at $204.75

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.56) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.65) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.