Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $111.00

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

PM stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,615,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,428,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 723,867 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

