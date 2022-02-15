Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

RTL Group stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

