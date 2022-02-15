Analyzing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.96 -$76.02 million ($0.26) -56.73 Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 9.79 $90.23 million $0.62 14.56

Broadmark Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -6.00% -1.38% -0.75% Broadmark Realty Capital 67.93% 8.16% 8.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

