Analyzing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Society Pass and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Society Pass.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.45 $547.50 million $4.57 32.30

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Society Pass on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

