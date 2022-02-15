Analyzing Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 28.63 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.68 Collegium Pharmaceutical $310.02 million 2.22 $26.75 million $2.62 7.60

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03% Collegium Pharmaceutical 31.77% 19.02% 5.96%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Xenetic Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR. The Xtampza ER provides pain control while maintaining its extended-release drug release profile after being subjected to common methods of abuse and accidental misuse. The Nucynta ER for the treatment of chronic pain and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The Nucynta IR is a release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in October 2003 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

