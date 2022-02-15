Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up approximately 3.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $91,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,874. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

