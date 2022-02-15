Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 29,383 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Computer Task Group worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

