Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Transcat worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $554.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

