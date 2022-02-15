Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $213.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

