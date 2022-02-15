Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

