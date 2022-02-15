Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Transcat worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $554.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

