Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Koppers worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 38.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

