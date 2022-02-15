Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

