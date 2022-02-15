AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.90 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 188,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $878.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

