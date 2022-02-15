Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.32) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 144.32 ($1.95) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.19). The company has a market capitalization of £308.53 million and a PE ratio of -85.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In other news, insider Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,971.58). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total value of £107,900 ($146,008.12). Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

