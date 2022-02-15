Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.40.

ANTM stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.21. 20,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

