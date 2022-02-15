Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.
AGTC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
