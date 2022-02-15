Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.