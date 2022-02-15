Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.80 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 1,499,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 334,996 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

