Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 25,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,754. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

