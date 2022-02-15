Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 25,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,754. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.