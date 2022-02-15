Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.01. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 7,366 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $8,888,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

