Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arconic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

