Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.26.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

