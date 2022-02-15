Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

