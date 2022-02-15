Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.96.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

