Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $122.82, but opened at $134.10. Arista Networks shares last traded at $129.47, with a volume of 26,644 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,703,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,611,000 after buying an additional 2,027,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.