Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NYSE:AWI opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

