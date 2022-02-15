ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

