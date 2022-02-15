Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

