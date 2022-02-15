Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 348,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 343,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

