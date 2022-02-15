Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $37.67 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 21,180 shares worth $601,883. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

