AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 10.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 24,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 947,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.